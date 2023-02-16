Fife rail passengers warned engineering works will impact services this weekend

Network Rail engineers will be working on the line between Burntisland and Ladybank on Sunday, February 19, having an impact on services in the area.

The team will be replacing rails and sleepers, which Network Rail says will give passengers a “smoother ride”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ScotRail has announced details of those services affected by the works and the alternative arrangements for passengers on the routes.

Fife rail services will be disrupted on Sunday, February 19 by engineering works.

Fife Circle services will see trains operate between Edinburgh and Inverkeithing, with buses replacing trains between Inverkeithing and Glenrothes with Thornton (via Kirkcaldy) calling at all stations.

Normal train services will run on the circle route between Edinburgh and Glenrothes with Thornton via Dunfermline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Train services between Edinburgh and Dundee/Perth are cancelled with buses replacing trains between Edinburgh and Dundee serving intermediate stations.

Edinburgh to Aberdeen services are diverted between Edinburgh and Dundee to run via Stirling providing a direct service between Edinburgh and Dundee.

CrossCountry services will see buses replace trains between Edinburgh and Dundee.

LNER will run replacement buses between Edinburgh and Dundee, and those trains running to or from Aberdeen will be diverted via Perth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad