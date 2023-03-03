The collision happened on Aberdour Road, Burntisland, around 7:00pm, sparking a response from them emergency services.

One driver, a 37-year old woman, was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

The driver of the other car, a 31-year old man, has been charged by police with road traffic offences.

Pic: Michael Gillen