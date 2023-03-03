Fife road closed after after two-car crash, one driver taken to hospital
A two-car crash closed a Fife road for around two hours last night, and saw one person taken to hospital.
The collision happened on Aberdour Road, Burntisland, around 7:00pm, sparking a response from them emergency services.
One driver, a 37-year old woman, was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.
The driver of the other car, a 31-year old man, has been charged by police with road traffic offences.
The road was closed for just over two hours.