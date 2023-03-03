News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Fife road closed after after two-car crash, one driver taken to hospital

A two-car crash closed a Fife road for around two hours last night, and saw one person taken to hospital.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
56 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 10:39am

The collision happened on Aberdour Road, Burntisland, around 7:00pm, sparking a response from them emergency services.

One driver, a 37-year old woman, was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of the other car, a 31-year old man, has been charged by police with road traffic offences.

Pic: Michael Gillen
Pic: Michael Gillen
Pic: Michael Gillen
Most Popular

The road was closed for just over two hours.

FifeKirkcaldy