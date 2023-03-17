Fife road closed for three nights to allow resurfacing work to take place
A Fife road is set to close overnight to allow resurfacing work to be carried out.
BEAR Scotland, Transport Scotland’s operating company, will have teams working on the A985 west of Limekilns over three nights.
The works will take place between 7:00pm and 6:30am on Thursday March 23, Friday 24th and Monday 27th. No works will take place over the weekend.
During these hours, the road will be closed with a signed diversion route in place via Cairneyhill roundabout and Kings Road roundabout and then on to the A944, A907, Carnegie Drive, St Margarets Drive, A823, Pitreavie Roundabout and B980 before re-joining the A985 at Kings Road roundabout.
All work is weather dependent and subject to postponement in the event of adverse conditions.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s Southeast Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will address and repair defects in the road surface such as potholes and cracks, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.”