BEAR Scotland, Transport Scotland’s operating company, will have teams working on the A985 west of Limekilns over three nights.

The works will take place between 7:00pm and 6:30am on Thursday March 23, Friday 24th and Monday 27th. No works will take place over the weekend.

During these hours, the road will be closed with a signed diversion route in place via Cairneyhill roundabout and Kings Road roundabout and then on to the A944, A907, Carnegie Drive, St Margarets Drive, A823, Pitreavie Roundabout and B980 before re-joining the A985 at Kings Road roundabout.

Pic: TSPL

All work is weather dependent and subject to postponement in the event of adverse conditions.