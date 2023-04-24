News you can trust since 1871
Fife road repairs: council spends over £1m resurfacing roads this year

Fife Council has spent over £1.1m resurfacing roads since January - with more to be completed in 2023.

By Allan Crow
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:28 BST

Resurfacing work has been carried out to bring a number of roads up to scratch, but councillors accept many are not in a good condition.

They spent £270,000 on the A909 Cowdenbeath to Beverkae Roundabout; £180k on the B922 Kinglassie to Cluny; £100,000 on the Earl of Moray Roundabout, Dalgety Bay; £190,000 on the A912 New Road, Falkland; £70,000 on Woodside Road, Glenrothes, and £80,000 on Windmill Road, Kirkcaldy.

Several roads are to be upgraded this year, Including the B9171 at Falside/Airdire Lodge to B940; the A909 Cowdenbeath Road at Burntisland, and the B921 Southern Freeway dual carriageway in Glenrothes from Bankhead to Stenton.

Councillor Altany Craik with Alistair Donald, road, design and build service manager
Councillor Altany Craik, roads and transportation spokesperson, met recently with a road resurfacing team who were in Culross.

He said: “We have over 2500km of roads in Fife and our roads and transportation service works hard to maintain all of these and keep our roads in a safe condition. We know our roads aren’t in the best condition, but we’re committed to doing everything we can with the resources we have to improve the situation.

“In February’s budget we agreed to invest an additional £3.5m to maintain the Kingdom’s roads this year which we know is seen as a priority by people. Since January this year, we’ve already spent over £1.1 million on major resurfacing improvements and before the end of the year we will spend another £6 million.”

