The UK’s first ever driverless bus to start carrying passengers between the Kingdom and the capita next month. Stagecoach’s autonomous bus service will launch on May 15.

The 14-mile route will travel between Ferrytoll Park and Ride and Edinburgh Park, crossing the Forth Road Bridge and travelling up to 50mph in mixed traffic. The service will run every day, from Monday to Sunday, running up to every 30 minutes. While there will be no driver operating the vehicle, each bus will have a human ‘captain’, who will be on board to help customers with any problems. The self-driving buses will also have a ‘safety driver’ behind the wheel, who will monitor the system and take control if necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service will be the first full-sized autonomous bus in the UK and one of the most advanced trials of this technology in the world. Stagecoach has claimed that the technology is “safer than even the most experienced human drivers”. The transport operator says it aims to provide “a novel experience for some and a new reliable transport link for others”.

Stagecoach's driverless buses will take passengers across the Forth Road Bridge, from Fife to Edinburgh Park, starting next month.