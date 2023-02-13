The Fife town came third in a table of data compiled by National Scrap Car website.

Its failure rate of 36.4% put it above three other Scottish towns in the top ten - Perth, Falkirk and Dumfries.

National Scrap Car analysed data across June 2021 to June 2022 to reveal which regions in the UK had the highest and lowest MOT failure rates.

The MoT failure rates were revealed this week

The data revealed Kirkcaldy had the third highest failure rate in the UK with 36.4% of cars failing their test, - only 2.3% more on average than Dundee.

Surprisingly, over half of the top ten regions with the highest MOT failure rates are located in Scotland.

Llandrindod Wells in Powys, Wales had the highest failure rate out of all regions in the UK.

The spa town has a failure rate of 48% and was the only Welsh location to make the top ten.