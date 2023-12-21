Fifers face a hefty hike in travel costs in the new year. Transport Scotland is set to increase train fares by 8.7%, effective from April.Fife

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The hike applies to all ScotRail fares - Ministers who signed off the increase said it was needed “to ensure rail services are sustainable in the longer term and that budgets align with the overall funding available.”

The ScotRail peak fares removal pilot will also be extended by three months until June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fiona Hyslop, Minister for Transport said: “We rightly made the decision to freeze flexi-pass and season ticket prices as part of its response to the cost-of-living crisis. While this has now remained in place for almost two years, it is simply no longer sustainable.

The fares will rise in April (Pic: Michael Gillen)