Fife train commuters face hefty fares rise in 2024
The hike applies to all ScotRail fares - Ministers who signed off the increase said it was needed “to ensure rail services are sustainable in the longer term and that budgets align with the overall funding available.”
The ScotRail peak fares removal pilot will also be extended by three months until June.
Fiona Hyslop, Minister for Transport said: “We rightly made the decision to freeze flexi-pass and season ticket prices as part of its response to the cost-of-living crisis. While this has now remained in place for almost two years, it is simply no longer sustainable.
“We know that any increase is unwelcome for passengers, therefore we have kept the rise as low as possible to maintain the attractiveness and affordability of rail as a travel option. We continue to look at ways to encourage greater rail use.