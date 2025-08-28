Fife train commuters set to enjoy savings as peak fares scrapped for good

Commuters in Fife are set to benefit as peak rail fares are scrapped for good.

From Monday (September 1) customers will pay the same fare no matter what time they travel, or the day of the week.

The policy announced by the Scottish Government in May this year aims to make train fares simpler, more flexible, and provide better value for money for commuters. It also aims to get more people to leave the car at home and travel by rail instead.

Removing peak fares will mean significant savings for customers across the country, with some journeys set to reduce by almost 50 per cent. Inverkeithing to Edinburgh Waverley will cost £7.40 - a saving of £5.20

Kirkcaldy train station (Pic: Scott Louden)

Flexipass tickets will have adjusted pricing from September 1 to ensure they continue to offer a saving compared to buying multiple Anytime Single or Return tickets, while Super Off-Peak Day Return tickets will be withdrawn.

Joanne Maguire, ScotRail managing director, said: “This is fantastic news, not only for our existing customers, but for everyone across the country considering rail travel for their commute or leisure journeys.

“Travelling by train remains one of the most convenient ways to get around, and with simpler, more affordable fares, we hope to see many more people choose ScotRail.”

The news was welcomed by Fife politicians

Fife commuters will benefit as peak fares are scrapped (Pic: TSPL)

Annabelle Ewing SNP MSP for Cowdenbeath said it could save some of her constituents over £2000 per year - based on daily travel to and from Edinburgh.

She said: “Making train fares cheaper for commuters is good for people’s pockets and will be good for the environment if it attracts others to leave the car at home and let the train take the strain.

“The change is part of a package of measures implemented by the SNP Scottish Government designed to support Scots with the cost of living and to help encourage more sustainable transport and will benefit many residents of my Cowdenbeath constituency.

“I am very conscious that there is still work to be done in terms of reliability of services and comfort for passengers, but this is a good start, and I will continue to press for those further improvements to the service for my constituents.

Mark Ruskell MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife hailed the deal as a win for his Green Party - the pilot project was first introduced in 2023 while they were in Government. He said: “This is a really welcome change and one that Greens worked hard to deliver.

“I am delighted that the Scottish Government has agreed to remove this unfair tax on workers, students and regular travellers. For too long, peak rail fares have penalized people who often have no say on when and where they need to travel.

“Commuters in Mid-Scotland and Fife will save hundreds, if not thousands of pounds per year from peak rail fares ending permanently. I hope that this will encourage more people to leave their cars at home and catch the train, making our roads safer and doing their part for the planet.

“Travel shouldn’t cost the earth. The Scottish Greens want to continue making our public transport here in Scotland the best it possibly can be; affordable, accessible, and eco friendly, so that we can protect our planet and make our roads and communities cleaner, greener and safer for everyone.”