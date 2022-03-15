It was needed to curb the problem of falling leaves during autumn at Dalgety Bay’s busy station - an issue that affects safety and performance on the line.

Network Rail has re-planted native trees and shrubs including Hawthorn, Scots Pine, Rowan, Hazel, Birch and Alder which are more compatible with the railway environment.

It has also kept some trees to create a commuting corridor for creatures, installing bat and bird boxes and building habitat piles to support invertebrates and insects to improve the overall diversity of the lineside.

Cllr Barratt's site visit

To protect and assist the tree planting, biodegradable tree shelters, mulch mats and bamboo pegs were used instead of plastic.

Local councillor, David Barratt, who represents the Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay ward, toured the site with the project team and was shown some of the environmental features put in place .

He said: “It was great to see some of the steps that have been taken to protect the lineside environment as well as help plant saplings.

“Improving safety and performance on the railway is important but it’s great to see this being done while making a positive impact on the environment and protecting local wildlife.”

Kirsty Armstrong, project manager for Network Rail said, “We have taken a number of proactive steps to off-set the impact of removing trees and created a mixture of habitats supporting many species alongside the railway.

“It sets the standard for sustainable management of the lineside environment for the future.

