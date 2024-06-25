Fife train stations: access issues must be priority for new MP says councillor
The call comes from Councillor Kathleen Leslie who has been pushing for funding to make improvements for a number of years. Previous bids for funding to Network Rail have failed, despite long-standing concerns over both stations - Cowdenbeath station is also not fully accessible.
Councillor Leslie (Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy), is one of a number of politicians who have pushed repeatedly for action, dating as far back as 2017, and she hopes the successful re-opening of the £116m Levenmouth Rail Link will shine a light back on Fife.
“It is great to see the new link open and with accessible stations but it once again reminds other Fife communities that they have been left behind.” she said. “Since 2017, I have been pushing the case for fully accessible stations at Burntisland and Kinghorn and we have an election coming up and I would like to see whoever the new MP for the Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy constituency make that as a priority.”
“Cowdenbeath is also not fully accessible and following a failed application for upgrades back in 2018 the issue has not gone away. Network Rail is the body responsible for station upgrades in Britain but the decision on where those upgrades happen in Scotland lies with Transport Scotland and Scottish Ministers. Ultimately this an issue that crosses over both reserved and devolved policy. So far I have not seen any of the candidates mention the urgency of having stations upgraded within the constituency.”She urged the constituency’s next MP to work with the Department for Transport for a timeframe for the next Access for All roll-out - previous funding pots have not included the Fife stations - and liaise with the Scottish Government.She added: “Burntisland Railway Station has a higher footfall per annum than Cupar, North Queensferry and Aberdour and they are all fully accessible. It is a popular holiday destination and a town with many commuters, yet, it seems that those with mobility and accessibility issues continue to be discriminated against. We now have two new accessible stations so why are some being ignored?”
