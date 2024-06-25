Fife train stations: access issues must be priority for new MP says councillor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Accessibility issues at Burntisland and Kinghorn stations should be a priority for Kirkcaldy’s next MP after the successful opening of the new Levenmouth Rail Link.

The call comes from Councillor Kathleen Leslie who has been pushing for funding to make improvements for a number of years. Previous bids for funding to Network Rail have failed, despite long-standing concerns over both stations - Cowdenbeath station is also not fully accessible.

Councillor Leslie (Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy), is one of a number of politicians who have pushed repeatedly for action, dating as far back as 2017, and she hopes the successful re-opening of the £116m Levenmouth Rail Link will shine a light back on Fife.

“It is great to see the new link open and with accessible stations but it once again reminds other Fife communities that they have been left behind.” she said. “Since 2017, I have been pushing the case for fully accessible stations at Burntisland and Kinghorn and we have an election coming up and I would like to see whoever the new MP for the Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy constituency make that as a priority.”

Cllr Kathleen Leslie has highlighted the lack of disabled access to the north bound platform (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)