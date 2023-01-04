Members of the RMT are staging the action in a dispute over pay and conditions.

They maintain rail lines, stations and signal boxes – and, without them, ScotRail, can only run a fraction of its services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fife is among the areas hardest hit, and commuters have been urged to plan ahead.

Kirkcaldy Rail station (Pic: Scott Louden)

ScotRail can only operate a very limited service in 12 routes, with trains running between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

RMT members will strike on Wednesday, January 4, Friday 6th, and Saturday 7th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the non-strike day of Thursday, January 5, the same limited timetable will be in operation.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “It’s really disappointing to see more widespread disruption across the whole Great Britain rail network as a result of the dispute between Network Rail and the RMT at a time when we need to be encouraging more people back to the railway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For ScotRail, it’s going to mean that we won’t be able to operate the vast majority of our services between January 3-7, which we know will be really frustrating for our customers.

“We’re advising customers to seek alternative means of transport and to only travel if they really need to on the days of strike action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Customers should check their journey in advance.”