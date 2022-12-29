Members of the RMT are set to walk out on Tuesday, January a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

The union's Network Rail members maintain rail lines, stations and signal boxes.

And, without them, Scotrail has said it can only operate a very limited service in 12 routes.

Kirkcaldy Rail station (Pic: Scott Louden)

Fife is on the list but a very limited number of trains will only run between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

ScotRail is warning customers to expect significant disruption - and told travellers that the final services will depart well before 6.30pm

Additionally, on the non-strike day of Thursday, January 5, the same limited timetable will be in operation. It is hoped that some additional routes can be added, but customers should check before they travel.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “It’s really disappointing to see more widespread disruption across the whole Great Britain rail network as a result of the dispute between Network Rail and the RMT at a time when we need to be encouraging more people back to the railway.

“For ScotRail, it’s going to mean that we won’t be able to operate the vast majority of our services between January 3-7, which we know will be really frustrating for our customers.

“We’re advising customers to seek alternative means of transport and to only travel if they really need to on the days of strike action.

