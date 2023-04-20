It comes from Claire Baker MSP who also wants ensure there is adequate finance in place for the change which comes into effect in October.

The pilot to remove peak time fares was announced by First Minister Humza Yousaf, but there is confusion which routes will be included.

Ms Baker, Labour MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, wants a commitment Fife routes will be listed.

Kirkcaldy Rail station

She has written to ScotRail seeking confirmation that it will cover both morning and evening peak periods - the latter doesn’t apply to all routes but do cover many services to the Kingdom.

She said: “After all the confusion around this scheme from the Scottish Government, it is welcome that we have a confirmed date for the pilot.

“I am writing to ScotRail to seek more detail on exactly how it will run and whether it will cover evening peak periods. I am also calling on the Scottish Government to clearly communicate its plans to passengers – including on how this scheme is being financed and how it will inform future rail pricing.