Fife trains: MSP wants Fife routes to be included in scrapping peak time fares
A call has been made for ScotRail to confirm Fife routes will be included in plans to scrap peak-time fares.
It comes from Claire Baker MSP who also wants ensure there is adequate finance in place for the change which comes into effect in October.
The pilot to remove peak time fares was announced by First Minister Humza Yousaf, but there is confusion which routes will be included.
Ms Baker, Labour MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, wants a commitment Fife routes will be listed.
She has written to ScotRail seeking confirmation that it will cover both morning and evening peak periods - the latter doesn’t apply to all routes but do cover many services to the Kingdom.
She said: “After all the confusion around this scheme from the Scottish Government, it is welcome that we have a confirmed date for the pilot.
“I am writing to ScotRail to seek more detail on exactly how it will run and whether it will cover evening peak periods. I am also calling on the Scottish Government to clearly communicate its plans to passengers – including on how this scheme is being financed and how it will inform future rail pricing.
“A removal of peak rail fares across the network could have huge impacts in terms of improving the affordability of rail travel but to achieve that will take more than a pilot scheme. I am urging the Scottish Government to commit to a long-term change which makes rail travel more affordable and a viable alternative to car use.