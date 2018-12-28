Fife transport: When you can get a bus or train over New Year

The 2018/19 festive period will see a number of changes to bus and train schedules.

Trains

ScotRail says some services may be different from normal schedules so check well in advance before setting off.

There will be no trains on New Year’s Day.

The last trains on Hogmanay will be earlier than usual.

The last train from Edinburgh to Kirkcaldy leaves Waverley at 7.12pm, while the final train from Kirkcaldy to Edinburgh in 2018 leaves the station at 8.27pm.

The last train from Waverley to Glenrothes (via Dunfermline) leaves at 8.48pm, with the final services in the opposite direction leaving Glenrothes at 7.29pm (via Kirkcaldy) and 8.05pm (via Dunfermline).

The last train on Hogmanay going from Dundee to Kirkcaldy leaves at 8.42pm, and the final Kirkcaldy to Dundee train leaves at 9.54pm.

On Wednesday, January 2, there will be a reduced service operating on most routes, with trains starting later than usual.

For more information on rail services click here

Buses

On Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 December services will be normal.

On Monday, December 31, a Saturday timetable will run on all services, except services N55 and N99 which will not run. Many later journeys will end early or be withdrawn.

There will be no services on New Year’s Day, and on January 2 special timetables will run on certain services only. Thursday, January 3 will see services return to normal

For more information on bus services click here.

