It comes after Fife Council got £1.8 million from Transport Scotland’s Bus Partnership Fund to explore ambitious schemes that incorporate bus priority measures which tackle congestion and slow journey times.

The local authority is looking at ways to make current bus services quicker, more convenient, and more reliable across the Kingdom to the benefit of residents, business, and visitors.

It has launched an online public consultation to get their feedback.

A social media campaign will also be launched to encourage residents to comment on the proposals.

The project is at an early stage, but the council said local knowledge was important because it can help identify problem areas.

The feedback will be used to create designs which will help improve bus journeys times.

Tony McRae, service manager passenger transport, said: “More reliable bus services will help tackle inequalities and social exclusion, as well as help deliver economic growth.

"We are now developing proposals so that residents and visitors can benefit from better journey times, a more reliable service and reduced congestion.

“We aim to improve public transport services and infrastructure for people who live, work and visit Fife.”And he added: “A more efficient and attractive public transport system will help us deliver a sustainable, fairer and greener economic recovery, helping to tackle poverty, contribute towards improved air quality and a reduction in greenhouse gases.