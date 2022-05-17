Fifers to have say on subsidised bus services across north-east

The questions form part of a consultation run by Fife Council.

The local authority initiative runs from May 23 to the end of June, and the feedback will be taken into consideration when contracts for subsidised bus routes are renewed in August 2023.

The council spends just over £4m per year to support Fife bus services which otherwise wouldn’t be commercially viable for operators to run.

St Andrews bus station

These are on routes, or at times, when it would cause a real problem for communities to be without them.

Now commuters are being asked to take a few minutes to complete the survey, so Fife Council knows what services people need and rely on to get out and about.

The following bus services in North East Fife are fully or partly subsidised by the council:

Go Flexi (F3, F4, F5, F6), 41/41A, 42, 59, 64, 64A, 68, 68A, 68B, 69, 70, 77A, 94/94A, 92/ 92A/92B/92D, 94/94A, 95

You can take part online at https://www.fife.gov.uk/bussurvey - or pick up a questionnaire from St Andrews, Leven or Glenrothes bus stations

There will also be a representative at the following bus stations during the consultation period:

Glenrothes Bus Station, May 31, 10:00am to 1:00pm; June 2, 1:00pm to 5:00pm

Leven Bus Station, June 6 1:00pm to 5:00pm; June 9, 10:00am to 1:00pm

St Andrews Bus Station: June 14 1:00pm to 5:00pm; June 16, 10:00am to 1:00pm

Tony McRae, service manager for passenger transport, said: “Over two million journeys are made around Fife each year on buses that the council pay for, so it’s really important we review them regularly to make sure they’re still meeting people’s needs.

“This consultation is not about the customer service people receive from bus operators.

“It is about understanding where people are travelling to and from, when they take the bus in North East Fife, the facilities they need to visit, and the times they need – or would prefer - to travel.