Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stagecoach, which operates the service, said the switch back to human control was to allow “development work” to be implemented.

The autonomous buses were launched in May after a successful pilot project, marking a first for transport - it was one of the most complex projects of its kind worldwide, and the first registered service in the UK to use full-sized autonomous buses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CAVForth service introduced ‘driverless’ travel between the Ferrytoll Park and Ride near Inverkeithing to Edinburgh Park across the Forth Road Bridge. The buses operate autonomously but have a safety driver and captain on board.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday Stagecoach, said a driver was now back behind the wheel, explaining on Twitter: “Due to some ongoing development work, our autonomous service, AB1, is currently being driven by a human driver. We hope to return to being computer-driven soon!”

Services first operated on the 14-mile route in May. A fleet of five vehicles operate a frequent timetable with the capacity for around 10,000 journeys per week in mixed traffic, at up to 50mph.