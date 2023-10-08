Fife’s flooded roads: torrential rain closes roads, others impassable

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rail services have also been hit, and the Dunhill Links championship scheduled for the Old Course, St Andrews, and Kingsbarns, has been cancelled with both courses unplayable

Network Rail said it was dealing with reports of a flooding between Cupar and Leuchars, and engineers are on site. This affects services between Edinburgh/Fife and Dundee. Meanwhile, the region’s roads network has borne the brunt of the downfall.

Reports of flooding have been logged across all parts of Fife - from Kirkcaldy’s Prom to Crossford in the west, and up to Dunshalt.

Roads under water across Fife (Pics: Fife Jammer Locations)

Fife Council said it was dealing with many calls from concerned residents.

In a post on Facebook, it said: “We understand that the weather has caused disruption for many people across Fife and the council is working hard to respond to this. Our phone lines are particularly busy at this time and would be thankful if tenants could only contact us of it is an emergency - e.g. the rain is impacting on your electricity supply.

“If you are a council tenant and you are having issues with a leaking roof that is not affecting your electricity, or require any other repairs, please register this online as a non-emergency repair or call us tomorrow. This is so we can focus on keeping people safe. Your assistance is much appreciated.”

Roads closed include Auchtermuchty to Newburgh, while cars have struggled to get through floods on Check Bar Road, Buckhaven. The main road through East Wemyss flooded at a farm, causing traffic to back-up, while Dunshalt was described as “impassable.”

Stagecoach has said all X7 services have been cancelled until further notice due to severe flooding and road closures. Thee X58/X58A/X60 will also divert from/to Kirkcaldy Esplanade via Kinghorn, Burntisland and Aberdour – and no stops will be served on the diversion route. The 42A Service is diverted via the A91 to Guardbridge. – Strathkinness will be omitted at this time – while the 95 service is also being diverted because of flooding in certain areas. Diversion from Leven to St Andrews will be will divert from Crail via the B940 Secret Bunker road onto the B9131 to St Andrews. From St Andrews to Leven in diversion will be the same in reverse.