Fife’s gritters ready to roll as council stocks supplies of salt for roads

With many areas seeing the first snowfall of the season over the weekend, the local authority says it has been busy planning ahead and is committed to keeping the Kingdom moving over the coming months.

Starting salt stock levels stood at around 21,500 tonnes prior to the weekend’s icy weather following a top-up delivery of 13,000 tonnes, and an additional 3,500 tonnes is expected over the winter period.

That should be enough to see the council through and, as Councillor Altany Craik, convener of the economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee, explained, gritting teams are once again ready to get out and about where required.

Fife's gritters are ready to roll

“The council’s winter fleet includes 29 vehicles ready to treat Fife’s roads and a further 60 vehicles which can be used during severe conditions, including 30 small footpath tractors capable of clearing and salting footpaths,” he noted.

“When weather is extremely bad, we can deploy several hundred extra personnel to work on the road network and we also have arrangements for external resources, plant and equipment.

“By taking these steps, we aim to keep Fife’s roads safe during the winter.”

Fifers can plan ahead by visiting www.fife.gov.uk/winter, following Fife Council on Facebook and Twitter.

Emergency help is also available from 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday via 03451 550011 or by calling 03451 550099 between 6pm and 8am on weekdays, at weekends and on public holidays.

