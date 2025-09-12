Fife's new 10-year active travel plan to get folk walking, cycling and wheeling

Work is progressing on plans which would see a 30 per cent rise in the number of trips walked, wheeled or cycled in Fife by 2033.

Members of Fife Council’s Cabinet committee have approved an Active Travel Strategy and Action plan which covers the next decade.

It commits to a range of actions which, with support from other organisations, would provide a range of benefits aimed at getting people to be more active.

These include a network of high quality and well-maintained routes for walking, wheeling and cycling within and between communities; improving integration of active travel with other modes; encouraging more people to walk, wheel and cycle through promotion and behaviour change campaigns; and enabling them with cycle training, access to bikes and led walks

Allan Maclean, lead consultant for sustainable traffic and travel, said: “The vision is more people are able to walk, wheel, cycle for recreational journeys in Fife. There is great interest in walking, cycling, wheel in in communities. We want our network to be accessible for everybody.

“The proposed strategy and action plan is extensive. It is not going to be delivered over a short period.”

While welcoming the plan, Councillor David Barratt (Dalgety Bay and Inverkeithing, SNP) highlighted flaws in current active routes.

“Cyclists are not using active travel routes,” he said. “If you are cycling 20 kilometres and have to jump on to a cycle path, that is only a kilometre, it is not convenient. The cycle infrastructure we have got seems good for short distances and for children but for longer distance routes, I don’t see it as fit for purpose to be totally honest.”

Mr Maclean is hopeful that improvements will be seen across the Kingdom.

“When you are in Holland, you can go from wherever you are to wherever you want to go off road. This is not available in the UK,” he said. “Sometimes cyclists have to use a facility then go off it. Some of the routes are not yet convenient.

“It is a dense network we are proposing for Fife. Hopefully people will find the routes are where they want them to be and will use them more than at the moment.”

Councillor Altany Craik (Glenrothes West and Kinglassie, Labour) was keen to ensure infrastructure is in place to help those wanting to be more active.

“This is a really good piece of scaffolding. It will help us apply for funding.” he said. “A key thing of making behaviour change happen is things like showers, lockers, where do you put a bike?

“We need to think about how we encourage people to make use of active travel. We need to support them with places to get changed. It is a good start.”

Councillor Rosemary Liewald (Lochgelly, Cardenden and Benarty, Labour) called for more to be done to ensure schools took part in programmes such as Bikeability adding: “I really welcome the work being done. As an active cyclist myself, it is good to see these projects and how things are progressing.”