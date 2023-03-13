News you can trust since 1871
Flooding in Kirkcaldy: main roads under water after morning downpours

Heavy rain has caused flooding on several roads in Kirkcaldy - with part of the Esplanade under water again.

Allan Crow
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Scenes of flooding across Kirkcaldy including Esplanade and Valley Gardens (Pic: Fife Jammers)
Scenes of flooding across Kirkcaldy including Esplanade and Valley Gardens (Pic: Fife Jammers)

Drivers have urged to be exercise caution after a morning of downpours.

Pictures posted on https://www.facebook.com/FifeJLshowed the areas most affected.

Worst hit was the town’s Esplanade where floods are a long-standing issue.

The bottom of Tolbooth Street next to the turning on to Esplanade has been affected.

Valley Gardens is under water while on Oriel Road motorists are using the pavement to navigate the flooded road.

