Flooding in Kirkcaldy: main roads under water after morning downpours
Heavy rain has caused flooding on several roads in Kirkcaldy - with part of the Esplanade under water again.
Drivers have urged to be exercise caution after a morning of downpours.
Pictures posted on https://www.facebook.com/FifeJLshowed the areas most affected.
Worst hit was the town’s Esplanade where floods are a long-standing issue.
The bottom of Tolbooth Street next to the turning on to Esplanade has been affected.
Valley Gardens is under water while on Oriel Road motorists are using the pavement to navigate the flooded road.