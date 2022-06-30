Forth Bridge Experience approved: New centre will allow visitors to climb to top of tower

The visitor centre has been approved.

Network Rail plans to welcome members of the public to take guided walks on the iconic structure for the first time.

And permission to create a single-storey reception hub and car park in the development site at South Queensferry has now been approved.

As part of the plans, the design of the reception hub will minimise the impact on the surrounding environment whilst offering visitors stunning views of the Forth Bridge.

It will be used for preparing those heading out on the bridge walk as well as providing an access point to the structure.

Groups of between 12 and 15 people will put on safety harnesses before being led out onto the bridge’s south cantilever, walking up to a viewing point at the top using walkways built into the structure.

Alan Ross, Network Rail Scotland’s director of engineering and asset management, said: “It’s great to see our plans for the Forth Bridge Experience moving forward.

“The team has worked hard to create this exciting design and we’re looking forward to working with the successful contractor to bring these plans to life.”