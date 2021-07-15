It is closed to vehicular traffic from 06:00 on Thursday 15 July until 06:00 on Sunday 18 July, as part of the ongoing project to replace the main expansion joints.

Cyclists and pedestrian can still cross at this point, motorway traffic will be diverted via the M90 Queensferry Crossing and non motorway traffic via the A985 Kincardine Bridge

Forth Road Bridge: Diversions put in place as road works close bridge for the next three days. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “Work to replace the main expansion joints in the northbound carriageway commenced in April and is on target for completion as programmed later this year.

“It’s essential that we close the bridge during these works to allow the concrete to cure without cracking.

“The work is weather dependent, so there is a possibility it could be delayed in the event of adverse weather. We’ll issue further updates if there are any changes.”

