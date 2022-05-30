Free electric bikes scheme launches in two Fife towns

Ore Valley Housing Association is behind the ‘Ore Vall-E-Bikes’ scheme which is aimed at people in Cardenden and Lochgelly.

It offer free access to electric bikes - plus helmets, glasses, and high-visibility vests - to tenants and residents aged 18 or older.

Rentals can be for up to three weeks.

Electric bikes are being offered in two Fife towns

The project is designed to support the wider adoption of more sustainable transport, encouraging people to leave the car behind and enjoy a low-carbon, zero emission alternative.

Nick Clark, corporate, enterprise and sustainability manager, said: “Our e-bike project is another pillar of our sustainable transport initiative, helping tenants and residents cope with rising fuel costs but also raising awareness of cleaner, greener and healthier travel alternatives.”