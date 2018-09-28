‘Freight key to Levenmouth rail link’

A rail freight hub could be crucial to securing the re-introduction of the Levenmouth rail link, a local councillor has claimed.

Transport Scotland is currently carrying out a study to decide whether or not to take the proposal forward, with the business case a big factor in that decision.

Cllr Colin Davidson believes a rail freight hub would bolster the case, helping businesses throughout Levenmouth and the East Neuk.

“It’s essential we build freight into the rail link into order to strengthen the case for the passenger link,” he said.

“More than 120 businesses engaged with the consultation. There is potential for every business to make use of a hub in terms of bringing resources in.

“Different businesses can share a container. That’s where the possibilities lie.

“Any business in the area which is producing something could benefit.

“Freight is crucial to the link going ahead.”

The Leven councillor, who is also the deputy chair of regional transport partnership SEStran, says the Cameron Bridge area could be the site for the freight hub.

Cllr Davidson’s comments come after Fife MSP Claire Baker requested a cross-party meeting with Transport Secretary Michael Matheson to make a case for the re-introduction of the line.

However, Cllr Davidson said local politicians have asked for a cross-party summit when the final report is published by Transport Scotland.