Funding approved for community use mini bus

Fife Council have approved funding for a community use mini bus in North East Fife.

Councillors at the area committee agreed funding of £8000 from the St Andrews ward budget to replace the bus, which is at the end of its life.

The Cosmos Centre applied for funding for the new bus, saying that it had been used daily for almost 10 years and now required a considerable amount of work. The cost of a new vehicle has been considered a more cost effective approach, versus repairing the old one.

You may also be interested in:

Driver banned for doing 141mph on A92

Balwearie High School looks to cut school hours to save cash

£55m plan for 100 foot whale sculpture in the Forth

The organisation want to buy a new adapted vehicle for £35,000. They have raised £15,000 already and have applied for additional funding of £12,000, which will help them reach their target.

Janice Laird, Community Manger, told the committee: “The bus is well used and is at the end of it’s lifespan. Its main use is for the after school club where it transports 56 kids every weekday to the after school club. It is also used in the local community with Scout and Guide groups and the local church and care home also make use.”

Councillor Tim Brett welcomed the bus and said: “My main question is why can’t we all have this in our communities as it is clearly very useful. If the minibus was available, could it be put to use to other groups out with St Andrews with an appropriate payment?”

St Andrews councillor Brian Thompson confirmed: “If anyone would like to use the bus, I’m sure there is something in place that they can contact the group and make an arrangement.”

All councillors agreed to approve the funding.