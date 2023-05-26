Terras Hall in East Wemyss is home to a visitor centre for the Wemyss Caves and their Pictish carvings, and the Levenmouth committee will consider funding improvements for the facilities next week.

A committee report states that the £28k investment “will increase the amenity of the building for visitors, who are likely to come in greater numbers, with the return of the Levenmouth rail link, as well as providing another point of interest for visitors on the well-used Fife coastal path.”

The long-established Save The Wemyss Ancient Caves Society (SWACS) occupies the facility, and would also oversee any work on the hall.

The ancient Wemyss Caves

The project proposals include installing museum flooring, making the current toilets and part of the kitchen wheelchair accessible, demolishing the poor condition porch area, making doors and emergency exits wheelchair accessible, remodelling the kitchen, and purchasing an additional display case and computer equipment.

“The work will ensure the artefacts within the building are maintained and preserved by preventing water ingress and mould issues, as well as increasing the security of the building itself,” the report stated. “The focus on better accessibility for all, is a strong message that the area is keen to promote.”

