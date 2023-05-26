News you can trust since 1871
Funding bid for visitor centre at Fife’s historic caves with Pictish carvings

A visitor centre in East Wemyss dedicated to local caves and their Pictish carvings could receive a £28,200 investment from Levenmouth Area’s Community Recovery Fund.
By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 26th May 2023, 17:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 17:41 BST

Terras Hall in East Wemyss is home to a visitor centre for the Wemyss Caves and their Pictish carvings, and the Levenmouth committee will consider funding improvements for the facilities next week.

A committee report states that the £28k investment “will increase the amenity of the building for visitors, who are likely to come in greater numbers, with the return of the Levenmouth rail link, as well as providing another point of interest for visitors on the well-used Fife coastal path.”

The long-established Save The Wemyss Ancient Caves Society (SWACS) occupies the facility, and would also oversee any work on the hall.

The ancient Wemyss CavesThe ancient Wemyss Caves
The ancient Wemyss Caves
The project proposals include installing museum flooring, making the current toilets and part of the kitchen wheelchair accessible, demolishing the poor condition porch area, making doors and emergency exits wheelchair accessible, remodelling the kitchen, and purchasing an additional display case and computer equipment.

“The work will ensure the artefacts within the building are maintained and preserved by preventing water ingress and mould issues, as well as increasing the security of the building itself,” the report stated. “The focus on better accessibility for all, is a strong message that the area is keen to promote.”

The committee will consider the investment at a meeting next Wednesday.

