Police are appealing for information after the crash in Glenrothes on Saturday.

The incident occurred at 3.30pm on Leslie Road.

The girl was involved in a collision with a silver Kia Sportage whilst crossing a pedestrian crossing near the Lidl supermarket.

The driver stopped to assist the girl, however she suffered a serious leg injury that required hospital treatment.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, in particular a woman driver who also stopped to assist,” said police constable John Brown.

“If you were in the area and can help them, please get in touch.

"We would also like to speak to anyone driving at the time who has dash-cam footage that could help with our enquiries.”

Anyone who can be of assistance or holds any information that could help is asked to contact.