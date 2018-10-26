Glenrothes campaigners seek answers over A92

North Glenrothes Community Council has claimed its concerns about the A92 are being ignored by the Scottish Government.

The community council has written to Transport Scotland voicing its frustration over a perceived lack of progress regarding the ‘five hazards’.

The organisation invited Cabinet Secretary for Transport, MSP Michael Matheson, to see the sites earlier this year, however, they claim there has been no response.

Then Transport Minister Humza Yousaf met with campaigners in March and revealed Transport Scotland was conducting conflict studies and about to start detailing a variety of options.

NGCC has questioned when the report will be completed.

The group also claimed there had been no response to its letter in August.

Ron Page, chair of NGCC, said: “It is not acceptable that major concerns of local communities are ignored by our government and it appears that the A92 campaign must be stepped up somehow once again.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said the report, detailing the range of options for each site, would be finalised in the coming weeks.

The spokesman added: “The findings and recommendations from this study will then be presented to the communities of North Glenrothes and Freuchie at our next engagement meeting and the recommendations from the study will be considered for implementation as part our Strategic Road Safety Programme.”