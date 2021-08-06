Glenrothes crash: Police close road after early morning collision near A92

Police say the road has now reopened

The incident happened on the B969 close to the junction with the A92.

Police have yet to confirm the nature of the crash or how many vehicles were involved, but the road closure reportedly had a knock-on effect with the A92.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended at the scene of a road crash near Coul roundabout this morning.”

Police were called around 8.15am.