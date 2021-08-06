Glenrothes crash: Police close road after early morning collision near A92
Police closed a road this morning after a crash in Glenrothes caused traffic problems
Friday, 6th August 2021, 11:04 am
The incident happened on the B969 close to the junction with the A92.
Police have yet to confirm the nature of the crash or how many vehicles were involved, but the road closure reportedly had a knock-on effect with the A92.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended at the scene of a road crash near Coul roundabout this morning.”
Police were called around 8.15am.
"Emergency services attended and the road has been reopened.”