Glenrothes roadworks unveiled and set to last until next May

Residents in and around Glenrothes are being advised of a series of road works to enable essential work to upgrade the electricity network.

From August until May 2026, SP Energy Networks will work to install 10.5km of new underground cables to connect Glenrothes substation and a new electricity feeder station at Station Road, Thornton.

The new feeder station, which relays power into the railway to support network performance, will also enable the future electrification of lines through Fife, including on the Levenmouth branch line.

SP Energy Networks has worked with Fife Council to plan the traffic management needed to deliver the work safely, and signage will be in place in advance to warn road users where work is required on the road network and when it will happen. Multiple teams will also work at the same time to speed up delivery and reduce overall disruption on the roads.

The rolling programme of traffic management will consist of temporary traffic lights, parking suspensions, lane/junction closures and relocation of bus stops at multiple locations along the route. These will be in place for the duration of the project to support the safety of the traveling public and those carrying out the work.

SP Energy Networks will be hosting two community ‘drop-in’ events where local people can come along and meet the project team, find out more and ask any questions. They are on Thursday, July 31 at Anderson Hall, High Street, Leslie, and Stenton Jubilee Community Centre, Glenrothes, on Tuesday, August 5, both from 3:00pm to 7:00pm

Rebecca Ferrier, senior project manager for SP Energy Networks, said: “We’re investing in our electricity network to help meet the growing electricity demand of our customers and the wider country.

“The work we are carrying out in Glenrothes will provide a connection between Glenrothes substation and a new feeder station on railway land at Station Road, Thornton, which will enable the future electrification of the railway through Fife.” She added: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to those using the local road network and thank drivers for their patience during the delivery of this work."