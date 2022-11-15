Low temperatures saw Fife Council mobilise its fleet on November 3 - prompting an appeal to locals to make sure they are ready for the colder weather.

The council is committed to keeping the Kingdom moving.

Councillor Altany Craik, roads spokesperson, said “We have been planning ahead for winter since the summer months to ensure that everything is in place and our gritting teams are ready to go out and keep Fife moving through the winter months.”

Fife Council is set to keep Fife's roads open this winter

The council’s winter fleet includes 29 vehicles ready to treat the region’s roads and a further 60 vehicles which can be used during severe conditions, including 30 small footpath tractors.

It has also taken delivery of salt, bringing current stock levels to 21,500 tonnes. A further 3000 tonnes will be added during the winter period.

Added Cllr Craik: “When weather is extremely bad, we can deploy additional personnel from other parts of the council to work on the road network and we also have arrangements for external resources, plant and equipment. By taking these steps, we aim to keep Fife’s roads safe during the winter.

“As always during this period, key staff will be working 24 hours a day, seven days a week to keep our road network open. Of course, it’s also important for Fifers to make sure they know where to find the information they need ahead of any severe weather.”

