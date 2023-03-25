The offer will see the train operator cut its prices through Spring and Easter with a massive 50 per cent discount on train ticket.

College and university students will be able to take advantage of half-price off-peak tickets on ScotRail services from Monday (March 27) until Sunday, April 30.

The offer is available on all off-peak tickets, except super off-peak day returns, and customers will have up to one month to use the return portion of their ticket – up to Monday, May29.

The offer starts next week

All students need to do is turn up at a staffed ticket office with their valid student photo ID, purchase their half-price ticket, and jump on board.