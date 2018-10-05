Help shape the future of travel in two Fife villages

Plans to improve two north east Fife villages will take a step forward this weekend, when residents are asked to share their views on the future of local travel.

Falkland and Newton of Falkland Community Council is hosting interactive events in both villages – the first step following the Making Falkland and Newton’s Future design charrette.

The community council has secured funding from the Scottish Government to improve key streets and paths and now it is asking residents and businesses to share their ideas about walking and cycling routes, connections to public transport, traffic management, parking and traffic speeds.

The events will be held tomorrow (Saturday), at Falkland Community Hall bet ween 11am-4pm, and at Newton of Falkland Village Hall between 12-1.30pm.

Weather permitting, there will also be on-street stalls, walking and cycling tours, and other activities.

Further events are planned for October and November.

These will help identify preferred options and finalise plans to seek funding to construct and implement changes.

Ken Laurie from the community council, said: “This award will enable the community to translate their vision of an inclusive, vibrant and healthy community finally into a reality. All members of the community will be actively involved in all stages of the project to ensure that any changes we make improves the quality of life and well-being of all residents.”