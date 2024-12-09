A bus driver has won a prize in the St Andrews in Bloom gardening competition.

David Baxter, who works at Stagecoach’s depot in the town, took the honours in the Stewart Meiklejohn ‘Best Open Space’ category, for the work that he and his fellow colleagues carried out, in sprucing up the garden at St Andrews bus station.

David, who is a keen gardener, put in many hours of hard work, in his free time, to get the garden looking lovely. He was also rewarded internally at Stagecoach’s Star of the Month Awards. He said:”The best feedback I get is seeing people enjoying the bus station garden.”

St Andrews bus station garden, lovingly referred to locally as the “Bustanic Gardens” is open for all visitors to the bus station, along with staff, to enjoy.

David Baxter has created the “Bustanic Gardens” at St Andrews bus station (Pics: Submitted)

Jamie Lawrie, operations manager at Stagecoach East Scotland said, “Everyone at Stagecoach is extremely proud of the work that David and our wider St Andrews team have put into making the garden at the bus station look as good as it does. He thoroughly deserves this award.”