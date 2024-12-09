How David turned Fife bus station garden into ‘Bustanic Gardens’
David Baxter, who works at Stagecoach’s depot in the town, took the honours in the Stewart Meiklejohn ‘Best Open Space’ category, for the work that he and his fellow colleagues carried out, in sprucing up the garden at St Andrews bus station.
David, who is a keen gardener, put in many hours of hard work, in his free time, to get the garden looking lovely. He was also rewarded internally at Stagecoach’s Star of the Month Awards. He said:”The best feedback I get is seeing people enjoying the bus station garden.”
St Andrews bus station garden, lovingly referred to locally as the “Bustanic Gardens” is open for all visitors to the bus station, along with staff, to enjoy.
Jamie Lawrie, operations manager at Stagecoach East Scotland said, “Everyone at Stagecoach is extremely proud of the work that David and our wider St Andrews team have put into making the garden at the bus station look as good as it does. He thoroughly deserves this award.”