How the RMT strike action will affect Fife rail passengers this week

RMT members working for Network Rail are due to strike on Thursday, August 18 and Saturday, August 20 resulting in a very limited number of services operating on the Scottish railways.

Only one rail route will operate in Fife as a result of the action with two trains per hour between Edinburgh Waverley and Inverkeithing.

It is not possible for other services to run in the Kingdom.

ScotRail services will be affected by the industrial action of the RMT members of Network Rail.

Passengers on the 11 routes which will operate across the central belt, Fife and the borders, are advised they should only travel if they really need to and should consider alternative options where possible.

The strike action across the country results from a pay dispute with Network Rail and does not involve ScotRail staff.

However, the action will have a major knock-on effect on the train operator’s ability to provide services as many of the Network Rail staff due to take part in the industrial action occupy safety-critical roles.Across the central belt, Fife and the Borders ScotRail has confirmed just 11 routes will run services on the days of strike action – providing double the number of services than during the previous strike by RMT members of Network Rail on July 27.

However, the railway will only be operational between 7.30am and 6.30pm on August 18 and 20.

Passengers are advised final services will depart well before 6.30pm, so customers should plan ahead to ensure they know when their last train will run.

Disruption to ScotRail services will not be confined to the days of strike action and will also impact Friday, August 19 and Sunday, August 21.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “It is very unfortunate to see such widespread disruption across the whole of the Great Britain rail network and we know this will be frustrating for ScotRail customers.

"Regrettably, this strike action by RMT members of Network Rail means that we will not be able to operate the vast majority of our services during the period of strike action.

"Customers should expect significant disruption to services on strike days, as well as the following day.

"We are able to operate on more routes than on the previous day of strike action, however, we are still only able to run a very limited number of services on these routes, so we’re advising customers to seek alternative means of transport and to only travel if they really need to."

Passengers are advised to check the ScotRail app or visit scotrail.co.uk for the latest information before travelling.