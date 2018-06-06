Improvement works on Kincardine Bridge to last five weeks

More than a month of improvement works on the Kincardine Bridge will begin this week.

The £260,000 scheme, which is now in its fifth phase, started today (Wednesday, June 6) and is scheduled to last until Friday, July 13.

Resurfacing, waterproofing and joint replacement work will be carried out to increase the structural longevity of the bridge, which is used by more than 6000 vehicles each day.

In order for the work to go ahead, full bridge closures are in effect from today until this Friday, June 8 from 8pm.

Westbound traffic will be diverted at Longannet Roundabout to join the A977, Toll Road and will proceed through Kincardine and Kilbagie.

At Kilbagie Roundabout, traffic will take the first exit onto the A876 southbound across the Clackmannanshire Bridge. The diversion will end at Higgins Neuk Roundabout.

Eastbound traffic will follow the same diversion route but in the opposite direction.

On Saturday, June 9 from 6am, the works will switch to single lane closures, controlled by temporary traffic lights, starting with the northbound carriageway until Saturday, June 23 when work will change to the southbound carriageway for the remainder of the scheme.

Due to the work site’s proximity to the A876 north approach road into Kincardine, the scheme requires the disabling of the vehicle-activated traffic lights at this location and will prevent all traffic from using this route to turn right onto the Kincardine Bridge. Traffic will instead be instructed towards Longannet Roundabout.

A spokesman for Amey, Traffic Scotland’s contractor, said: “This work has been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, Traffic Scotland, the emergency services, Stagecoach Bus, Road Hauliers and Freight Transport Associations, Marine Scotland, Forth Ports, Scottish National Heritage, the Community Council and Fife Council.

“Traffic journey time monitoring equipment will be used to monitor any traffic delays through the works, with real-time updates provided to the travelling public through variable message signage.

“Traffic delays are expected during construction, particularly at AM and PM peak times, with a maximum delay of 15 minutes anticipated. Road users are therefore asked to be patient during the works.

“Throughout the duration of the works, the pedestrian footways and cycle paths will remain open, even during night-time full bridge closures, although cyclists will be instructed to dismount when using the cycle path across the bridge.”