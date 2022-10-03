King Charles III in Fife: Dunfermline station gets new name for city status

Dunfermline Town halt will now be called Dunfermline City.

Work is now underway to make the changes to the signs and all the channels featuring.

The change comes after the Monarch’s visit to Dunfermline - his first official duty since the formal ending of a period of mourning following the death of The Queen.

Huge crowds turned out to greet King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, as they arrived at the City Chambers.

Changing the station’s name was welcomed by Jenny Gilruth MSP, Transport Minister.

She said: “I am delighted that Dunfermline’s significant historic status and importance to Scotland is being properly recognised as a city.

“I am pleased that Dunfermline Town station will be renamed by ScotRail as Dunfermline City so that everyone arriving and leaving by rail knows that Dunfermline is now a city again. I am sure this decision will be warmly welcomed by the city’s residents as they celebrate this momentous occasion.”

The station is a busy and popular one for people connecting with other parts of Fife, and beyond, for both commuting and leisure journeys

While the name change has been confirmed following the announcement and special ceremony in Dunfermline, it will take some time to complete the logistics of the change.

Changing a station name is a complex one, and will involve changing all references to the station across the many databases throughout the rail industry, including those used by Network Rail for signalling, timetabling, and operational purposes.

This process is underway, and the change to Dunfermline City will be formally completed as soon as possible.