Kirkcaldy bus changes as result of town centre road closures

Bus commuters in Kirkcaldy are facing changes as a result of town centre road closures.

Stagecoach has warned passengers of the impact of work at Abbotshall Road and also Bennochy Road.

A section of Abbotshall Road will be closed between 7.00pm and 6.00am until Friday.

During this time, services 11 and 12 will be unable to serve Whyte Melville Road and Abbotshall Road and customers should get on/off at Kirkcaldy Bus Station.

From Sunday 30 Suntil October 5, a section of Bennochy Road will also be closed between 7.00pm and 6.00am.

All services will be unable to serve the stops at Bennochy Bridge, Kirkcaldy train station and Adam Smith Theatre.

Passengers have been advised to get off at the bus station.