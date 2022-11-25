Kirkcaldy car crash: Child pedestrian involved in collision outside St Andrews High School
A child has been involved in a collision with a car outside a Fife High School this afternoon.
Emergency services remain on the scene at Overton Road in Kirkcaldy, near St Andrews High School.
Police have confirmed that an investigation
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.35pm on Friday, 25 November, 2022, police were called to the Overton Road area of Kirkcaldy, following a report of a crash involving a car and a child pedestrian. Emergency services remain in the area and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”