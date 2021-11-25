The appliance collided with a car on Dunnikier Road close to the junction with Victoria Road.A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance following a crash involving a vehicle and a fire appliance at Victoria Road with the junction of Dunnikier Road in Kirkcaldy . ”A picture shared by Fife Jammer Locations on social media showed the aftermath of the crash.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2.28pm on Wednesday, November 25 to reports of a collision involving a fire appliance and a vehicle at the junction of Victoria Road and Dunnikier Road, Kirkcaldy.“Operations Control mobilised three fire engines and specialist resources to the scene and crews are still in attendance. Two casualties were in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.“The fire appliance that was involved in the collision was on its way to reports of smoke issuing from a vacant building on Fair Isle Road, Kirkcaldy and an alternative appliance was immediately mobilised to this incident.