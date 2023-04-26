The decision was taken at a meeting of the local area committee on Tuesday afternoon, and the moneywill come from the £28,000 budget allocated to the Kirkcaldy area for parking.

Committee convener, Councillor Ian Cameron (Labour) said: “We’re committed to listening to what people tell us, and car parking is definitely a topic that many of us are contacted about as local members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We said a few years ago that we would look at different parking options to get a better idea of what can, and must, be done on a more regular basis to help breathe life back into the town centre and the discounted season ticket has been popular, so I’m pleased we’re in a position to keep this going.”

The initiative aims to encourage people into the town centre

The discounted season ticket was initially launched in October 2019.

In 2022/23, there were 180 cut price season tickets sold to 55 different drivers in Kirkcaldy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The standard, full price for a quarterly season parking pass is £130 compared to the reduced ticket at £60.

The passes can be used in three long stay car parks across Kirkcaldy: Hill Place, Esplanade (car park B), and Esplanade multi-storey.