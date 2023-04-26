News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy parking: town centre discount season tickets set to continue

Councillors in Kirkcaldy are to spend £15,000 to keep the town centre's reduced price season parking scheme up and running until next March.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 26th Apr 2023, 11:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 11:01 BST

The decision was taken at a meeting of the local area committee on Tuesday afternoon, and the moneywill come from the £28,000 budget allocated to the Kirkcaldy area for parking.

Committee convener, Councillor Ian Cameron (Labour) said: “We’re committed to listening to what people tell us, and car parking is definitely a topic that many of us are contacted about as local members.

“We said a few years ago that we would look at different parking options to get a better idea of what can, and must, be done on a more regular basis to help breathe life back into the town centre and the discounted season ticket has been popular, so I’m pleased we’re in a position to keep this going.”

The initiative aims to encourage people into the town centreThe initiative aims to encourage people into the town centre
The discounted season ticket was initially launched in October 2019.

In 2022/23, there were 180 cut price season tickets sold to 55 different drivers in Kirkcaldy.

The standard, full price for a quarterly season parking pass is £130 compared to the reduced ticket at £60.

The passes can be used in three long stay car parks across Kirkcaldy: Hill Place, Esplanade (car park B), and Esplanade multi-storey.

The committee has supported town centre parking related initiatives over many years to support - including a six month £2 all-day trial at the now closed Thistle Street multi-storey. Another initiative includes the development and implementation of a permanent traffic control barrier at the west end of the High Street.

