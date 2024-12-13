A road closure will impact on drivers, commuters and visitors to Kirkcaldy’s hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Resurfacing work is set to start on part of Whyteman’s Brae in Kirkcaldy from Chestnut Avenue to Hayfield Road. The closure will take effect from 7:00pm on Monday, December 16 to 11:59pm on Friday 20th. The work will impact on Victoria Hospital’s access road from Hayfield Road to the first car park entrance. There will be temporary traffic signals will be in operation on Hayfield Road

Drivers have been advised to take alternative routes, and there will be an impact on bus services too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the closure, bus stops at Victoria Hospital will not be served and passengers should make their way to the stops on Hayfield Road at the North Gate stops or Dunnikier Road near the Co-op. Stops on Whytemans Brae and at Dunnikier Chalet Park will also not be served.

The closure takes effect next week (Pic: Submitted)

Passengers from Whytemans Brae for Service X27 should go to stops on Dunnikier Road near the Co-op. Passengers for Services 18 and early morning 14 should go to North Gate stops.

Passengers from Dunnikier Chalet Park can go to the North Gate or Overton Road for Service 18. Residents and pedestrians will have continued access.