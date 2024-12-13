Kirkcaldy road closure outside hospital - this is how buses and motorists are affected
Resurfacing work is set to start on part of Whyteman’s Brae in Kirkcaldy from Chestnut Avenue to Hayfield Road. The closure will take effect from 7:00pm on Monday, December 16 to 11:59pm on Friday 20th. The work will impact on Victoria Hospital’s access road from Hayfield Road to the first car park entrance. There will be temporary traffic signals will be in operation on Hayfield Road
Drivers have been advised to take alternative routes, and there will be an impact on bus services too.
During the closure, bus stops at Victoria Hospital will not be served and passengers should make their way to the stops on Hayfield Road at the North Gate stops or Dunnikier Road near the Co-op. Stops on Whytemans Brae and at Dunnikier Chalet Park will also not be served.
Passengers from Whytemans Brae for Service X27 should go to stops on Dunnikier Road near the Co-op. Passengers for Services 18 and early morning 14 should go to North Gate stops.
Passengers from Dunnikier Chalet Park can go to the North Gate or Overton Road for Service 18. Residents and pedestrians will have continued access.
