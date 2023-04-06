News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy roads: crumbling crossing at Wemyssfield to be repaired

A crumbling road crossing in the heart of Kirkcaldy town centre is to be repaired.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 6th Apr 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 11:25 BST

Concerns had been raised at the state of the road at Wemyssfield - one of the busiest four-way crossings in the Lang Toun.

The road surface leading from the war memorial gardens across the road is now riddled with potholes, making it difficult for pedestrians to get across.

It crumbled as one set of traffic lights, outside the Adam Smith Theatre, was hit and is currently sitting at a near 45-degree angle

The crumbling crossing at Wemyssfield, KirkcaldyThe crumbling crossing at Wemyssfield, Kirkcaldy
Sara Wilson, Fife Council's roads maintenance lead consultant said: "We have carried out repairs at the Wemyssfield junction too and the anti-skid surface will also be replaced as soon as possible."

