It gets underway at Windmill Road on Monday, February 27 and will last for up to two weeks.

Fife Council is resurfacing the road from its junction at Loughborough Road to the pedestrian crossing at the junction of The Fairway.

The work will be done Monday to Friday, from 7.30am to 5:00pm.

The roadworks start later this month

A phased road closure will be in place for the duration, and a diversion route will be signposted.

There will be access for emergency services but access for residents and businesses will be at the discretion of the contractor. Buses will also be diverted

Councillor Altany Craik, convener of the economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee said: “We maintain over 2400 km of roads in Fife, and we are spending millions each year repairing and improving them.”