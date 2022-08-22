Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Network Rail teams are set to carry out maintenance on an 8.5-mile stretch of track.

They will be on site for 19 weeks, starting on September 5.

They will work to clear a six-metre strip to clear trees and vegetation from the outside rail to the rail boundary.

The planned work covers 8.5 miles trackside

The work is needed to keep passengers safe, trains punctual and reduce the risk for lineside neighbours.

Trees within falling distance of the railway will be selectively felled or cut-back to leave a well-balanced tree canopy.

Any heritage, landscape specimen trees will be considered on a case-by-case basis and will be retained where it is safe to do so.

The project will also need to work at night to clear trees and vegetation safely when trains are not running.

Nightshift dates and times will be confirmed as soon as possible and local residents advised.

Ahead of the work starting, environmental surveys have been carried out and the area has been inspected for nesting birds and protected species.

Kirsty Armstrong, scheme project manager, said: “Our work between Aberdour and Kirkcaldy will create a clear, tree-free corridor either side of the railway to reduce the risks that large trees and overgrown vegetation can pose to the railway.

“Elements of this work are unavoidably at night. The teams are always mindful of the impact their work may have and do what they can to minimise this.