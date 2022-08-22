Landscape maintenance to start on 8.5 miles of rail track in Fife
Work is set to start on caring trees and vegetation from land next to the Kirkcaldy-Aberdour rail line.
Network Rail teams are set to carry out maintenance on an 8.5-mile stretch of track.
They will be on site for 19 weeks, starting on September 5.
They will work to clear a six-metre strip to clear trees and vegetation from the outside rail to the rail boundary.
Most Popular
-
1
These pictures capture the changing face of Kirkcaldy High Street
-
2
Lundin Links Hotel: £850,000 Scottish Government COVID help to owners now in liquidation
-
3
Lundin Links: Long-term diversions on key road after fire guts hotel
-
4
Plans revealed to bring Kirkcaldy park's historic gatehouse back into use
-
5
Jessica McMurray: 17-year old reported missing in Fife is traced
The work is needed to keep passengers safe, trains punctual and reduce the risk for lineside neighbours.
Trees within falling distance of the railway will be selectively felled or cut-back to leave a well-balanced tree canopy.
Any heritage, landscape specimen trees will be considered on a case-by-case basis and will be retained where it is safe to do so.
The project will also need to work at night to clear trees and vegetation safely when trains are not running.
Nightshift dates and times will be confirmed as soon as possible and local residents advised.
Ahead of the work starting, environmental surveys have been carried out and the area has been inspected for nesting birds and protected species.
Kirsty Armstrong, scheme project manager, said: “Our work between Aberdour and Kirkcaldy will create a clear, tree-free corridor either side of the railway to reduce the risks that large trees and overgrown vegetation can pose to the railway.
“Elements of this work are unavoidably at night. The teams are always mindful of the impact their work may have and do what they can to minimise this.
“ We apologise in advance if anyone is disturbed by the work”.