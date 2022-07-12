Lane closures and convoy to be in place on busy Fife section of A92 during road works

The surfacing improvements will address defects in the road surface on the northbound section of the A92 between Balfarg and New Inn Roundabout, creating a safer and smoother road surface for motorists.

The active travel improvements involve teams installing phase one of a new one-kilometre off-carriageway shared use cycleway linking Balfarg Junction to New Inn Roundabout.

The project is a continued development of the A92 route following the successful upgrading of Balfarg Junction completed in 2021, and will contribute towards Transport Scotland’s objective to encourage road users to use a more sustainable mode of transport.

The overnight surfacing works are scheduled to begin this Sunday and are expected to take place over seven nights, between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night. No works will take place on Friday or Saturday, July 22 and 23.

The active travel improvements will begin on Monday, July 18, and are expected to take up to four weeks, with most works taking place between 8am and 5pm. All works are expected to be complete by Friday, August 12, subject to weather conditions.

During the surfacing improvements, from Sunday, July 17, to Tuesday, July 26, to ensure the safety of roadworkers as well as motorists, there will be lane closures with temporary traffic signals and a 10mph convoy in place on the A92 northbound.

On the A92 southbound, the offside lane will be closed and a 50mph speed limit will be in place on the nearside lane.

Those travelling on the A92 northbound to Kirkforthar crossover will be diverted to the New Inn Roundabout and then onto the A92 southbound. Those wishing to access the A92 northbound from the Kirkforthar crossover will be diverted from the A92 southbound to Tullis Russel Roundabout and then onto the A92 northbound.

The Kirkforthar and Kirkforthar Feus crossovers will be open during the day and southbound traffic management will be removed.

During the active travel improvements, there will be a 24-hour northbound nearside lane closure with a temporary 50mph speed limit in place.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North East Unit representative, said: “These improvements on behalf of Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A92 to create a smoother and safer journey for motorists, as well as contribute towards Transport Scotland’s objective to encourage active travel.

“Regrettably due to the nature of the active travel works traffic management will be required throughout the project and some delays are expected.

“The traffic management is necessary to keep roadworkers and motorists safe, and our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.