Lengthy diversion in place as roadworks start around Fife town

Fife Council is carrying out road resurfacing on Strathore Road for a period of up to three weeks.

The work, which has been programmed at a cost of £258,000, will be done on the stretch from Noble Foods to Oak Tree Avenue from 7.30am to 5pm - starting on November 22.

A lengthy diversion will be in place and drivers have been urged to plan ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roadworks are planned in and around Thornton

Councillor Altany Craik, convener of Fife's economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee, said: “"Almost everyone in Fife uses our roads on a daily basis, which is why this type of maintenance work is so essential.”

A road closure will be in place for the duration of the works and the diversion route will be signposted.

There will be access for emergency services but access for residents and businesses will be at the discretion of the contractor.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.