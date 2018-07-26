Leslie resident urges motorists to stop speeding

A father in Leslie is calling on irresponsible motorists to take change their ways before someone gets seriously injured, or even killed.

Mark Edgcumbe and his two children Liam (9) and Emily (7) live at Greenside, until recently a quiet, leafy enclave in Leslie.

But that’s all changed in recent months, claims Mark and fellow residents, because of increasing numbers of motorists ignoring signs and speeding the wrong way around the one way system.

“It’s got so bad in the last few weeks I’ve taken to leaving notes on motorist’s windscreens or even confronting them,” Mark told the Gazette.

“Drivers have narrowly missed my children on several occasions now, all because irresponsible drivers have blatantly disregarded the 20mph speed limit and the no entry.

“On one occasion recently I nearly lost the door of my van when a motorist sped past the wrong way.

“When I stopped them they didn’t even realise they’d done anything wrong.”

And with residents recalling similar incidents, there’s a growing call for more to be done.

“It’s unlikely the Council can do more to be fair, there are speed humps, road markings and signs. Possible a chicane type restriction to stop motorists a would help, but the cost would probably be significant,” Mark added.

“It’s got to stop before someone gets killed.”

A number of Greenside resident now intend to take the matter up with local community officers in a hope that the police can curb the problem.