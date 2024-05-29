Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And the next stop is … Leven

Putting Levenmouth back on the rail link has been a mighty long wait, but the first trains roll into two new stations this week amid a real sense of anticipation and excitement. Fife’s forgotten corner is finally back on the map, and determined to make the most of every penny of the £116m investment that has reconnected it to the rail network.

First Minister John Swinney will officially launch the rail link today (Wednesday). A special train service will bring dignitaries from Waverley Station in Edinburgh to the new stations in Leven and then Cameron Bridge for the formalities, with many locals expected to turn out to witness the landmark moment.

This isn’t just about trains. It’s about connectivity, and all the benefits that brings for people and business.

The new Leven and Cameron Bridge Stations will welcome their first trains this weekend (Pic: Network Rail)

The rail link can be the catalyst for investment, for bringing new businesses to the area, and also for giving people here the same standard of travel opportunities other parts of the Kingdom have taken for granted.

Several generations have grown up here without access to a direct train service. That has been a barrier to taking jobs and pursuing studies, as well as making journeys to the capital for concerts and shows a protracted affair. It also means people can stay in Leven, where property is cheaper and rental levels lower, and work in the capital - and vice versa. It all gets much easier come Sunday when the first services roll into the new stations in Leven and Cameron Bridge.

That access also brings people to Leven’s doorstep where they can explore the tourism assets on its doorstep, and its heritage -and visitors spend locally. That’s why the link is so important to the future prospects of Levenmouth.

In the countdown to the first services, Teresa Watson, who chairs Leven Community Council, said: “This rail link seemed to spark a whole new positivity around the community. People are starting to realise what’s on their doorstep and how lucky we are with the history and heritage we’ve got.

She continued: “The majority of people are feeling incredibly positive now that the rail link is opening and things are happening. It's encouraging new businesses into the area already.”

That new sense of confidence - after a number of setbacks and difficult years - is key.

Councillor Alistair Suttie, SNP member for Leven, Kennoway and Largo, said: “There has been lots of investment and it shows lots of people have faith in Levenmouth. I think it excites folk and encourages them - It brings their confidence levels up, and that’s where we’ll get the benefit long term.”

Sunday is the day the first trains will call once more in Leven. For Levenmouth Rail Campaign (LMRC), it marks success after a full decade of campaigning and lobbying to make this happen. As a group it has met over 100 times across those years to keep the issue alive, and keep the pressure on the politicians with the clout to make it happen.

The sight of the arrival of the first train will be a special moment for its members and for the town. A 55-year wait is almost over…